StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

