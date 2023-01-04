StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.98.
About Fuwei Films
