StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.86.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.