StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

