StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.86. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

