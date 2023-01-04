StockNews.com Lowers Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,358 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

