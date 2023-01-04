Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $11.92

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $12.45. Stratasys shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 1,879 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Stratasys Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $671.48 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

