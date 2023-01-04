Streakk (STKK) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Streakk has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $361.54 or 0.02149420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $3.62 billion and $287,229.64 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00446046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.02230444 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.60 or 0.30473455 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 376.3351398 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $273,344.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.