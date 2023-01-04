Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 5,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. Stride has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect that Stride will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Stride by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stride by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,009,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 1,179.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Stride by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

