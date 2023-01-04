Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Stride Stock Performance
LRN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. 5,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. Stride has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $47.35.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect that Stride will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
