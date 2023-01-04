Strike (STRK) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Strike (STRK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $32.86 million and $856,980.86 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be bought for $9.36 or 0.00055468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,512,547 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

