Strong Reaches Market Capitalization of $801,937.16 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00034483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $801,937.16 and approximately $132,664.60 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00475199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.02213374 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.16 or 0.30407900 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

