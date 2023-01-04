Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $5.83 on Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Strong has a market capitalization of $805,810.49 and approximately $138,789.72 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00034362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00477384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.02206704 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.35 or 0.30558318 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

