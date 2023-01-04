Substratum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.39 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $319,019.17 and approximately $42.39 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072323 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.