Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $294,218.35 and $43.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00038911 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072323 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

