Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives C$22.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMU.UN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

