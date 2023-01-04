Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.82. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1,469 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

