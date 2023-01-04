Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.82. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1,469 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
