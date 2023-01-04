SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.13

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 246658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

SVF Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVF Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 207.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the third quarter worth $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SVF Investment by 54.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

