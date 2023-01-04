Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) COO Sells $9,307,786.56 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

