Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.29. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.