Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.29. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

