Syscoin (SYS) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $78.64 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,867.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00603653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00253214 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040524 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,983,096 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.