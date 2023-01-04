Systelligence LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.