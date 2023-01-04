Systelligence LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC owned 1.58% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 55,401 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 75,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.