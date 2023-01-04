Systelligence LLC Has $15.15 Million Stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Systelligence LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,756 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises about 4.6% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 184.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 213,545 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 222,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares during the period.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLBL opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

