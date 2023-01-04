Systelligence LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOT opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $252.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

