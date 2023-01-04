Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Target by 148.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 171.2% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $150.41. 12,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

