Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNF remained flat at $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.17.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.