Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.15

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 459868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Tesco Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

