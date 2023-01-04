TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.91.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
