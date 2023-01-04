TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.91.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

