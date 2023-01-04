Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

