The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.97. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

