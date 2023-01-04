The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,566 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of AZEK worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,849,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,144,000 after purchasing an additional 919,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,036,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 178,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on AZEK to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

