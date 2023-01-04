The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Boosted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1,064.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.