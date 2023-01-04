The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

