The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
GAB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,093. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
