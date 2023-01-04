The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

GAB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,093. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 115,140 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 265,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

