The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. 56,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

