The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $191,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,676.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 127,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,676.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,851. The company has a market capitalization of $347.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

