The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of RTL opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
