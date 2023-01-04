The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Declares $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, February 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $15.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE PNC traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,138. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

