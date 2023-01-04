The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

PGR stock opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.