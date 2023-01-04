The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2,245.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

