The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

