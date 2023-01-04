The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 12.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $91,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,061. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

