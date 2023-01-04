Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 18,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 73,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Thermal Energy International Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,332.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.23 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

