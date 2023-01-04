Theta Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $194.67 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00069771 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00061252 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008456 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023825 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000122 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
