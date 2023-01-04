Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.74

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.