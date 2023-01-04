Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.54 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00013229 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.54 billion and approximately $45.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00039133 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00228868 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.22295224 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $54,915,867.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

