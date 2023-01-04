TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $27.34

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $26.00. TORM shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 1,948 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 107.58%.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
