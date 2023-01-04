Truist Financial Corp Acquires 28,320 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Chubb worth $192,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,941,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,311,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 117.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $220.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.97. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $223.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

