Truist Financial Corp Acquires 69,751 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $573,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

