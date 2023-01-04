Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,449 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $152,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

