Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $138,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,073,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,712,000 after acquiring an additional 310,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

